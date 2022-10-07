AP Top Health News at 7:14 a.m. EDT

Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns
New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping
Amid end to COVID help, homelessness surging in many cities
Judge to decide next steps on Ohio ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban
US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
Loretta Lynn’s songs resonate...
READ MORE
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns
New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping
Amid end to COVID help, homelessness surging in many cities
Judge to decide next steps on Ohio ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban
US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
Loretta Lynn’s songs resonate anew amid abortion debate
China’s vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
Babies in Tigray dying at 4 times pre-war levels, study says
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.