AP Top Health News at 8:58 a.m. EDT

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player

Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia

Failing US nursing homes to face tougher federal penalties

As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to ‘zero-COVID’ limits

EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

Gross or great? Fancy...

READ MORE