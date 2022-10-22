AP Top Health News at 8:58 a.m. EDT

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player
Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia
Failing US nursing homes to face tougher federal penalties
As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to ‘zero-COVID’ limits
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Experts: Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in US
Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions
