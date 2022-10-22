On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022 1:14 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is up to date on her vaccinations, tested positive Friday night and had mild symptoms, the CDC said in a statement.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually,” the agency said. Senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are monitoring their health.

Walensky, who took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden, is the latest health official to test positive for COVID-19 this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

