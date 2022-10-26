On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Ebola infects 6 schoolkids in Uganda as contagion fear grows

RODNEY MUHUMUZA
October 26, 2022 10:13 am
< a min read
      

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Six schoolchildren in Uganda’s capital have tested positive for Ebola, the health minister said Wednesday, marking a serious escalation of the outbreak declared just over a month ago.

The children, who attend three different schools in Kampala, are among at least 15 people in the city confirmed to have been infected with Ebola, according to a statement by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

The children are members of a...

READ MORE

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Six schoolchildren in Uganda’s capital have tested positive for Ebola, the health minister said Wednesday, marking a serious escalation of the outbreak declared just over a month ago.

The children, who attend three different schools in Kampala, are among at least 15 people in the city confirmed to have been infected with Ebola, according to a statement by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

The children are members of a family exposed to the disease by a man who traveled from one Ebola-hit district and sought treatment in Kampala, the statement said.

Authorities are “following up” 170 contacts from the schools attended by the six children, it said.

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

Ebola, which manifests as a viral hemorrhagic fever, has infected 109 people and killed 30 since Sept. 20, when the outbreak was declared several days after the disease began spreading in a rural community in central Uganda.

Ugandan health officials in the district of Mubende, the epicenter, were not quick to confirm Ebola partly because the disease’s symptoms can mimic those of the more prevalent malaria.

There is no proven vaccine for the Sudan strain of Ebola that’s circulating in this East African country of 45 million people.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
11|1 FY 23 Agency Moves
11|1 Leveraging the State and Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories