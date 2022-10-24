Embed-Multiple-Virus Outbreak-Test Scores, ADVISORY

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEST SCORES — Multiple. The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores since 2019 in the National Assessment of Educational Progress, with some simply treading water at best. A chart shows the scores for fourth graders and eighth graders since 2003 in both reading and math, and a map shows the changes... READ MORE

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEST SCORES — Multiple. The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores since 2019 in the National Assessment of Educational Progress, with some simply treading water at best.

A chart shows the scores for fourth graders and eighth graders since 2003 in both reading and math, and a map shows the changes from 2019 to 2022 by state in math scores for fourth graders.

These graphics are current as of Oct. 24, 2022, and will not update. With story: AP-US—Virus-Outbreak-Test-Scores. Source: National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Test scores dropped across the board

Fourth-grade math scores dropped or stayed even in every state

