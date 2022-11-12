AP Top Health News at 12:20 a.m. EST

China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
California sues over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water
Mexico depicts Philadelphia street scenes in anti-drug ads
Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft
German regions plan to end mandatory COVID isolation
In a first, doctors treat fatal genetic disease before birth
Mindfulness worked as...
READ MORE
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
California sues over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water
Mexico depicts Philadelphia street scenes in anti-drug ads
Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft
German regions plan to end mandatory COVID isolation
In a first, doctors treat fatal genetic disease before birth
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.