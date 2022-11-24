AP Top Health News at 12:22 a.m. EST

Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
WHO, CDC: A record 40 million kids miss measles vaccine dose
UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises
Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death
$3.5M gene therapy for hemophilia gets FDA approval
...
READ MORE
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
WHO, CDC: A record 40 million kids miss measles vaccine dose
UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises
Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death
$3.5M gene therapy for hemophilia gets FDA approval
Sudanese officials say Dengue fever outbreak kills 26
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.