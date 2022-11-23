AP Top Health News at 12:34 a.m. EST

US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death
$3.5M gene therapy for hemophilia gets FDA approval
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
Reports: Employees at Chinese iPhone factory protest
EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds
China anti-virus curbs...
READ MORE
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death
$3.5M gene therapy for hemophilia gets FDA approval
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
Reports: Employees at Chinese iPhone factory protest
EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds
China anti-virus curbs spur fears of global economic impact
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.