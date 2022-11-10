AP Top Health News at 12:34 a.m. EST

In a first, doctors treat fatal genetic disease before birth

Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study

1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base

Jane Fonda: Nonprofit’s work ‘far more important’ after Roe

Hacker releases Australian health insurer’s customer data

Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse Guangzhou

WHO reports 90%...

READ MORE