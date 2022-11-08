AP Top Health News at 12:49 a.m. EST

Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules

West Virginia’s opioid crisis transcends partisan politics

Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol

Pope calls female genital mutilation a crime that must stop

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-COVID’

US flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread

Chinese officials signal no change to ‘zero-COVID’ policy

Death in US gene therapy study...

READ MORE