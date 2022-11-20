AP Top Health News at 1:37 a.m. EST

‘Viral jambalaya’: Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals
Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
High energy prices lead...
READ MORE
‘Viral jambalaya’: Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals
Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic
Berlin Zoo closes door to visitors over bird flu case
Indiana doctor: AG shouldn’t get abortion patient records
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.