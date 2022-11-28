AP Top Health News at 1:40 a.m. EST

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China’s Xi to step down

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town

France takes 1st step to add abortion right to constitution

WHO, CDC: A record 40 million kids miss measles vaccine dose

Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers

UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition...

READ MORE