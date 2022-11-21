AP Top Health News at 5:30 a.m. EST

Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied
China’s Guangzhou locks down millions in ‘zero-COVID’ fight
‘Viral jambalaya’: Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
READ MORE
Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied
China’s Guangzhou locks down millions in ‘zero-COVID’ fight
‘Viral jambalaya’: Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.