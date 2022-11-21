On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

AP Top Health News at 5:30 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 5:30 am
< a min read
      

Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied
China’s Guangzhou locks down millions in ‘zero-COVID’ fight
‘Viral jambalaya’: Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions

READ MORE

Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied

China’s Guangzhou locks down millions in ‘zero-COVID’ fight

‘Viral jambalaya’: Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals

Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip

Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes

Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban

China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions

US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades

USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News