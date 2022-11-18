AP Top Health News at 2:21 a.m. EST

Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
Gates Foundation pledges $7B for health, farming in Africa
Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push
Chinese city...
READ MORE
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
Gates Foundation pledges $7B for health, farming in Africa
Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push
Chinese city plans 250,000 quarantine beds to fight virus
Africa CDC chief urges more COVID-19 testing as cases rise
WHO: 1st Ebola vaccines to arrive in Uganda next week
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.