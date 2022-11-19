AP Top Health News at 4:09 a.m. EST

‘Viral jambalaya’: Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals

Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes

Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban

Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions

US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades

USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies

China’s COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater

High energy prices lead to coal...

READ MORE