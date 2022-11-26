AP Top Health News at 8:18 a.m. EST

Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
France takes 1st step to add abortion right to constitution
WHO, CDC: A record 40 million kids miss measles vaccine dose
Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers
UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises
Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
Foxconn...
READ MORE
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
France takes 1st step to add abortion right to constitution
WHO, CDC: A record 40 million kids miss measles vaccine dose
Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers
UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises
Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
AP PHOTOS: Beijing life on hold for lockdowns, COVID testing
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.