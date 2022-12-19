AP Top Health News at 1:16 a.m. EST

ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug
2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that
Health officials revise tool to track severe obesity in kids
US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels
Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental...
READ MORE
ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug
2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that
Health officials revise tool to track severe obesity in kids
US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels
Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health
$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.