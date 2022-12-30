AP Top Health News at 1:09 a.m. EST

US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
Probe: Alzheimer’s drug approval ‘rife with irregularities’
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID amid surging cases
Lack of info on China’s COVID-19 surge stirs global concern
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
Hong Kong scraps vaccine pass, COVID-19 tests for travelers
Germany’s governing coalition...
READ MORE
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
Probe: Alzheimer’s drug approval ‘rife with irregularities’
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID amid surging cases
Lack of info on China’s COVID-19 surge stirs global concern
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
Hong Kong scraps vaccine pass, COVID-19 tests for travelers
Germany’s governing coalition argues over COVID restrictions
China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant
Japan to require COVID-19 tests for all visitors from China
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.