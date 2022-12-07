Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

AP Top Health News at 12:04 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 7, 2022 12:04 am
< a min read
      

Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny
Panel calls for stronger leadership of FDA foods program
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Panel proposes major overhaul of German hospital financing
China eases controls, gives no sign when ‘zero COVID’ ends
New Zealand launches...

READ MORE

Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny

Panel calls for stronger leadership of FDA foods program

Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

Panel proposes major overhaul of German hospital financing

China eases controls, gives no sign when ‘zero COVID’ ends

New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response

Memphis hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories