AP Top Health News at 12:04 a.m. EST

Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny
Panel calls for stronger leadership of FDA foods program
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Panel proposes major overhaul of German hospital financing
China eases controls, gives no sign when ‘zero COVID’ ends
New Zealand launches...
READ MORE
Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny
Panel calls for stronger leadership of FDA foods program
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Panel proposes major overhaul of German hospital financing
China eases controls, gives no sign when ‘zero COVID’ ends
New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response
Memphis hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.