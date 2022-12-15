AP Top Health News at 12:12 a.m. EST

Health officials revise tool to track severe obesity in kids

US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels

Biden administration proposes crackdown on scam Medicare ads

For now, judge won’t stop NYC mayor’s homeless removal plans

China won’t report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift

Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers

Ukraine: Doctors from occupied city open hospital in Kyiv

Dutch court rejects...

READ MORE