AP Top Health News at 12:15 a.m. EST

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
More breast cancer patients can choose smaller surgery
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed
Portuguese lawmakers make 3rd attempt to allow euthanasia
As COVID-19 becomes routine, Africa readies for...
READ MORE
Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
More breast cancer patients can choose smaller surgery
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed
Portuguese lawmakers make 3rd attempt to allow euthanasia
As COVID-19 becomes routine, Africa readies for next crisis
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.