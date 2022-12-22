AP Top Health News at 12:53 a.m. EST

New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
Don’t get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike
As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile
AP PHOTOS: Sidecar ambulances help moms give birth in India
US starts grappling with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C
Pro-oil petition drive in California under question
Millions to lose...
READ MORE
New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
Don’t get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike
As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile
AP PHOTOS: Sidecar ambulances help moms give birth in India
US starts grappling with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C
Pro-oil petition drive in California under question
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
Police seize on COVID-19 tech to expand global surveillance
Loved or hated, Fauci’s parting advice: Stick to the science
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.