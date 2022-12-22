AP Top Health News at 12:53 a.m. EST

New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods

China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count

Don’t get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike

As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

AP PHOTOS: Sidecar ambulances help moms give birth in India

US starts grappling with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C

Pro-oil petition drive in California under question

Millions to lose...

READ MORE