AP Top Health News at 1:09 a.m. EST

Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors
China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’
More breast cancer patients can choose smaller surgery
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed
Portuguese lawmakers make 3rd attempt...
READ MORE
Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors
China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’
More breast cancer patients can choose smaller surgery
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed
Portuguese lawmakers make 3rd attempt to allow euthanasia
As COVID-19 becomes routine, Africa readies for next crisis
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.