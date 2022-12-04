AP Top Health News at 4:31 a.m. EST

China reports 2 new COVID deaths as some restrictions eased

Man charged with threatening doctor over transgender care

Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity

WHO pleased to see China ease harsh zero COVID policies

National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage

US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January

Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion

Denver gets go-ahead from...

READ MORE