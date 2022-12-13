AP Top Health News at 1:31 a.m. EST

Judge rejects vaccine choice law in health care settings

China students return home amid COVID travel spread fears

CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

More breast cancer patients can choose smaller surgery

France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says

Flint water crisis charges...

READ MORE