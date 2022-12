AP Top Health News at 9:13 a.m. EST

‘A very hard road ahead’ for China as COVID-19 cases spiral

Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales

New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods

Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators

India randomly testing international visitors for COVID-19

China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count

California university apologizes for prisoner experiments

Uganda gets Ebola vaccine doses for...

READ MORE