AP Top Health News at 5:33 a.m. EST

Companies welcome end to China quarantines for visitors
China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant
Japan to require COVID tests for all visitors from China
China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season
Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month
READ MORE
Companies welcome end to China quarantines for visitors
China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant
Japan to require COVID tests for all visitors from China
China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season
Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won’t cause abortion
Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.