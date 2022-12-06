AP Top Health News at 5:50 a.m. EST

Panel proposes major overhaul of German hospital financing

Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5

China eases controls, gives no sign when ‘zero COVID’ ends

New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response

Memphis hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

Man charged with threatening doctor over transgender...

READ MORE