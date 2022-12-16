AP Top Health News at 6:46 a.m. EST

Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health
China orders rural hospitals to prepare for migrants’ return
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
Health officials revise tool to track severe obesity in kids
Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help
$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon
US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels
Biden administration...
READ MORE
Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health
China orders rural hospitals to prepare for migrants’ return
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
Health officials revise tool to track severe obesity in kids
Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help
$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon
US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels
Biden administration proposes crackdown on scam Medicare ads
For now, judge won’t stop NYC mayor’s homeless removal plans
UK nurses join wave of strike action to demand better pay
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.