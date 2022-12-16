AP Top Health News at 6:46 a.m. EST

Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health

China orders rural hospitals to prepare for migrants’ return

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

Health officials revise tool to track severe obesity in kids

Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help

$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon

US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels

Biden administration...

READ MORE