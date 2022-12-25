AP Top Health News at 7:17 a.m. EST

China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season

Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month

‘A very hard road ahead’ for China as COVID-19 cases spiral

$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi

FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won’t cause abortion

Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales READ MORE