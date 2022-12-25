AP Top Health News at 7:17 a.m. EST

China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season
Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month
‘A very hard road ahead’ for China as COVID-19 cases spiral
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won’t cause abortion
Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales
READ MORE
China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season
Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month
‘A very hard road ahead’ for China as COVID-19 cases spiral
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won’t cause abortion
Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales
New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
India randomly testing international visitors for COVID-19
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.