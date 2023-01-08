Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

8 dead in Utah home in apparent shooting

Associated Press
January 4, 2023 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said.

They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch. It doesn’t provide any information about what happened or the motive.

The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt...

READ MORE

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said.

They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch. It doesn’t provide any information about what happened or the motive.

The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|11 Combat RMF & Compliance Challenges...
1|11 Driving Adoption Within Your User Base
1|11 Ideating your Analytics Strategy
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories