AP Top Health News at 10:50 a.m. EST

Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

Tennessee cuts HIV program with Planned Parenthood ties

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

Japan to lower COVID-19 to flu status, further easing rules

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

J&J subsidiary to pay $9.75M to resolve kickback allegations

New USDA rule boosts “organic” food oversight, targets... READ MORE

Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

Tennessee cuts HIV program with Planned Parenthood ties

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

Japan to lower COVID-19 to flu status, further easing rules

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

J&J subsidiary to pay $9.75M to resolve kickback allegations

New USDA rule boosts “organic” food oversight, targets fraud

China accuses ‘some Western media’ of COVID-19 coverage bias

Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.