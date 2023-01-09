AP Top Health News at 8:36 a.m. EST

UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes

Pfizer’s Paxlovid not included in China’s national insurance

Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

EXPLAINER: New drug slows Alzheimer’s but comes with caveats

Drugstores make slow headway on staffing problems

UK leader calls crisis meeting over struggling health system

Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse

US approves Alzheimer’s drug that...

READ MORE