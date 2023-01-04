AP Top Health News at 12:03 a.m. EST

FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills

As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home

Beijing threatens response to ‘unacceptable’ virus measures

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Indiana medical board sets doctor’s hearing in abortion case

Migrant shelters try to help traumatized assault survivors

US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China

Probe:...

READ MORE