AP Top Health News at 12:49 a.m. EST

Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick
California trying to find, compensate sterilization victims
Hamlin’s collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info
As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home
German doctor...
READ MORE
Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick
California trying to find, compensate sterilization victims
Hamlin’s collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info
As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home
German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Indiana medical board sets doctor’s hearing in abortion case
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.