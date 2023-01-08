AP Top Health News at 1:33 a.m. EST

Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

EXPLAINER: New drug slows Alzheimer’s but comes with caveats

Drugstores make slow headway on staffing problems

Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse

UK leader calls crisis meeting over struggling health system

US approves Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows disease

Similar state abortion challenges meet different outcomes

EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?

NYC hospitals prep for...

READ MORE