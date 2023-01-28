AP Top Health News at 1:35 p.m. EST

FDA moves to ease rules for blood donations from gay men

Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of missile crews

FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations

DOJ appointee releases new plan for ‘tenuous’ Jackson water

FDA declines to regulate CBD; calls on Congress for fix

Hong Kong to ban CBD, label it a ‘dangerous drug’

US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’

New lawsuits...

READ MORE