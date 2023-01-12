Trending:
Health News

AP Top Health News at 3:01 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 12, 2023 3:01 am
Montana seeking prior authorization for Medicaid abortions
AP: WHO knew of past sex misconduct claim against doctor
White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed
WHO, officials say Uganda’s latest Ebola outbreak is over
Republicans push anti-abortion measures with new majority
Japan, South Korea protest China visa stoppage in COVID spat
Zimbabwe threatens health workers with jail if they strike
Turkish Medical Association chief convicted of terror...

