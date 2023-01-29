AP Top Health News at 4:48 a.m. EST

China announces resumption of visas for Japanese

FDA moves to ease rules for blood donations from gay men

Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of missile crews

FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations

DOJ appointee releases new plan for ‘tenuous’ Jackson water

FDA declines to regulate CBD; calls on Congress for fix

Hong Kong to ban CBD, label it a ‘dangerous drug’

US infiltrates big ransomware...

