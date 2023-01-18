AP Top Health News at 5:32 a.m. EST

Feds to investigate nursing home abuse of antipsychotics

World Food Program chief: Somali famine slowed, not avoided

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information

Pakistan launches anti-polio drive targeting 44M children

Jill Biden’s skin cancer could fuel advocacy in cancer fight

Holidays didn’t lead to feared bump in flu cases, CDC says

Spain: Region drops order to offer heartbeat before abortion

Germany to scrap mask mandate...

