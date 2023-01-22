AP Top Health News at 7:59 a.m. EST

Abortion at crossroads after midterms with focus on states

Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

Tennessee cuts HIV program with Planned Parenthood ties

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

Japan to lower COVID-19 to flu status, further easing rules

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

J&J subsidiary to pay $9.75M to resolve kickback...

