Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

17 migrants dead, 13 hurt, in bus crash in central Mexico

The Associated Press
February 20, 2023 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 17 migrants are dead after the bus they were traveling in crashed in the central Mexican state of Puebla, officials said Monday.

All the dead were migrants, including people from Venezuela, Colombia and Central America, according to Julio Huerta, the Puebla state interior secretary.

Huerta said the accident occurred Sunday on a highway leading from the southern state of Oaxaca. He said the migrants appeared to have been traveling...

READ MORE

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 17 migrants are dead after the bus they were traveling in crashed in the central Mexican state of Puebla, officials said Monday.

All the dead were migrants, including people from Venezuela, Colombia and Central America, according to Julio Huerta, the Puebla state interior secretary.

Huerta said the accident occurred Sunday on a highway leading from the southern state of Oaxaca. He said the migrants appeared to have been traveling without appropriate documents.

Fifteen of the 45 passengers died at the scene, and two more died at a hospital. Five were hospitalized and in critical condition, and eight others apparently suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

        Insight by Okta: As agencies work to improve customer service — both for the public and for their own users — identity takes center stage. Learn more now in our ebook featuring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CISA and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Huerta said all the migrants were adults.

Migrants frequently use trucks and buses to travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border. Because they are often crammed into unsafe, illegal or clandestine transportation, accidents are not uncommon.

In 2021 a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway near the southern city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, killing 56 people.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|27 Gartner CIO Leadership Forum
2|27 DGI 2023
2|27 2023 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories