AP Top Health News at 12:07 a.m. EST

Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism

‘Shame for WHO’: Victim of sex misconduct slams UN response

Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

Sudan’s tropical disease spike reflects poor health system

The pandemic missing: The kids who didn’t go back to school

Seoul lifts visa limits on short-term travelers from China

Spain’s constitutional court rejects abortion law challenge

In GOP-held Florida, Biden vows no cuts to... READ MORE

Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism

‘Shame for WHO’: Victim of sex misconduct slams UN response

Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

Sudan’s tropical disease spike reflects poor health system

The pandemic missing: The kids who didn’t go back to school

Seoul lifts visa limits on short-term travelers from China

Spain’s constitutional court rejects abortion law challenge

In GOP-held Florida, Biden vows no cuts to Social Security

Biden warns of GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts

Maryland governor, officials supporting abortion protections

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.