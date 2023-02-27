AP Top Health News at 7:55 a.m. EST

‘An absurdity’: Experts slam WHO’s excusal of misconduct

Trans people face ‘horrifying’ rhetoric at statehouses

Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

Macao eases COVID mask mandate as virus situation stabilizes

In heart of Haiti’s gang war, one hospital stands its ground

Feds seek to limit telehealth prescriptions for some drugs

FDA authorizes combination flu-COVID...

READ MORE