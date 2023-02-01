AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EST

Anti-abortion activists aim to sway GOP White House hopefuls

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’

Hong Kong bans CBD, forcing businesses to shut or revamp

Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels

Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law

Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now

President Biden to end COVID-19...

READ MORE