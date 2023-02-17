AP Top Health News at 12:11 a.m. EST

Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and trans laws
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
EPA chief at train derailment site: ‘Trust the government’
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens
Fetterman draws praise for getting help for depression
West Virginia drinking water still clear of derailment toxin
Africa CDC expects Mpox vaccines to arrive within 2 weeks
States’ push to define sex decried as...
READ MORE
Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and trans laws
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
EPA chief at train derailment site: ‘Trust the government’
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens
Fetterman draws praise for getting help for depression
West Virginia drinking water still clear of derailment toxin
Africa CDC expects Mpox vaccines to arrive within 2 weeks
States’ push to define sex decried as erasing trans people
Doctor says Biden’s ‘vigorous’ as he readies for 2024 run
China says 200 million treated, pandemic ‘decisively’ beaten
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.