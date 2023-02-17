AP Top Health News at 12:11 a.m. EST

Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and trans laws

Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter

EPA chief at train derailment site: ‘Trust the government’

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens

Fetterman draws praise for getting help for depression

West Virginia drinking water still clear of derailment toxin

Africa CDC expects Mpox vaccines to arrive within 2 weeks

States’ push to define sex decried as...

READ MORE