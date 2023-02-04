AP Top Health News at 12:16 a.m. EST

New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
Feds say cyberattack caused suicide helpline’s outage
California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
African countries lack ‘immediate access’ to cholera vaccine
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion
Bill Clinton back at White House to push paid...
READ MORE
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
Feds say cyberattack caused suicide helpline’s outage
California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
African countries lack ‘immediate access’ to cholera vaccine
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion
Bill Clinton back at White House to push paid family leave
Why are people turning to psychedelics like ayahuasca?
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.