AP Top Health News at 12:41 a.m. EST

Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

Why sick minks are reigniting worries about bird flu

Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle

Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail

North Dakota moves to curb trans identity in data, minors

Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?

Spain approves menstrual leave,...

READ MORE