AP Top Health News at 2:25 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
February 15, 2023 2:25 am
Governments target medical debt with COVID relief funds

Post-Roe, Native Americans face even more abortion hurdles

Estimated 300,000 Oklahomans to lose Medicaid coverage

Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show

Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity

18% drop since 2020 in people with reported medical debt

RIP Medical Debt seeks to buy, resolve more hospital debt

After their genitals were cut, some women search for healing

WHO says Equatorial Guinea confirms 1st outbreak of Marburg

Cherokee Nation announces plans for $18M treatment center

Top Stories