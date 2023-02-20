AP Top Health News at 4:21 a.m. EST

Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

Taiwan drops indoor mask mandate in restaurants, offices

Why sick minks are reigniting worries about bird flu

Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle

Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail

North Dakota moves to curb trans identity in data, minors

Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal...

READ MORE